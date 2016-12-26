Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons

The group's November 22, 2009 concert at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, NY was a three-and-a-half-hour, 35-song marathon that included a rare performance of Springsteen's 1973 debut, "Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.", in its entirety.

In addition to Clemons' last arena show with the E Street Band, the event also marked the final date on the group's tour in support of the singer's sixteenth album, "Working On A Dream."

The Buffalo concert is available to download now through the Live Bruce Springsteen site, with a physical release scheduled for January 23. Read more here.