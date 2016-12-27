Deep Purple Refused Rock Hall Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore 2016 In Review

"We were faced with a hard decision when we heard about the Hall Of Fame inductions," explains singer Ian Gillan. "It was a surprise to us that [current members] Steve Morse and Don Airey did not qualify as inductees.

"Ian Gillan, Ian Paice and Roger Glover decided upon the offer of a compromise which has been agreed with the Hall Of Fame and enables us to turn up on the night. Deep Purple inductees will accept the awards and then the living breathing Deep Purple will perform.

"It should be stressed that there is no slight intended nor any desire to upset anyone regarding this decision; it is purely a mark of respect to Steve and Don. I spoke with David Coverdale last week and he expressed complete understanding of the way it was being handled. Thanks, David. You're a gent.

Outside of this event, there are no circumstances under which a 'reunion' could or would take place. So, let's all get up there, shake hands, smile for the cameras and get it done with dignity and respect for all the existing and past members of a very special family."

Blackmore's camp issued a response to the news by informing fans via social media. "Ritchie was honored by the offer of induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," read the official statement. "He was discussing the possibility of attending, until we received correspondence from the President of the Rock Hall of Fame, who said that Bruce Payne, management for the current Deep Purple Touring Band, had said "No"..........!!!!!" Therefore Ritchie will not be attending the ceremony. He sincerely thanks all the fans that voted for him for their support." The Rock Hall also addressed the claim that Blackmore was "banned" from the ceremony. Read their comments here.