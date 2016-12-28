Ritchie Blackmore Recovering From Surgery 2016 In Review

Blackmore will be joined by Lords Of Black singer Ronnie Romero, Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore's Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau when they perform the Best of Rainbow and Deep Purple at the Monsters Of Rock festivals in Loreley, Germany on June 17 and Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany on June 18, as well as a solo headlining date at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, UK on June 25.

The guitarist recently shared a preview of what fans can expect from his first return to the rock stage in decades. "The setlist will be Rainbow songs for about 70 percent, including 'Stargazer', because apparently that's a song everybody wants to hear," explains Blackmore. "About 30 percent will be Deep Purple songs. We will focus on the best-known songs. The Dio era will be a central part of the show, but we will also play songs from the Joe Lynn Turner and Graham Bonnet periods. As far as Purple is concerned; we will play the Gillan era but will also play something from the David Coverdale period." Read more here.