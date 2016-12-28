Taylor Swift Grants World War II Veteran's Christmas Wish

While Swift's parents captured the surprise on video, Porter's family filmed much of her visit and performance for their grandfather. In an interview with Ozarks First last week, Porter told the publication of his love for Swift.

"I've been to two concerts," the 96-year-old said. "Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on." He told the publication that he'd love to catch Swift one more time in concert and on Monday he got his wish as the singer came with a guitar and performed for Porter's entire family.

Throughout her visit, Swift posed for photos with Porter's family and took a tour through his WWII memorabilia and newspaper clippings.One of Porter's many grandchildren, Robert Frye, posted several video clips and photos of Swift's visit and called it a Christmas miracle. See the posts here.