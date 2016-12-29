Surviving Members N.W.A. Members Perform At Coachella 2016 In Review

The three performed three songs together including "Straight Outta Compton" (the title track to their biopic and 1988 album), "Dopeman" (where they were joined by Ice Cube's son and biopic star O'Shea Jackson) and "F The Police", according to Radio.com.

The N.W.A. stars were not the only special guests to join Ice Cube during his set. Common hit the stage for a performance of their Barbershop soundtrack collaboration "Real People."

Snoop Dogg also made an appearance, joining Ice Cube for a performance of their collaboration "Go To Church" and the set was capped off with all of the special guests returning for a rendition of Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day," according to the report. , Read the original report here.