|
Ritchie Blackmore Addresses Rainbow Album And Tour Speculation 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) Ritchie Blackmore Addresses Rainbow Album And Tour Speculation was a top 16 story of May 2016: Former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has bad news for fans hoping that his new version of Rainbow will record an album and launch a tour following their previously announced special live appearances. Blackmore says in a new interview that he has no plans to continue the project beyond their three special concerts in June and he remains committed to his Renaissance-themed band Blackmore's Night. His comments come after Rainbow bassist Bob Curiano said the band were ready to record any time they were asked, and former singer Joe Lynn Turner said the band's legacy would be tarnished if no studio work was undertaken. Asked if there's any chance of a world tour, Blackmore tells SpazioRock: "No. Also, there will not be any new studio album. I thought I'd just get back to playing the old songs one more time. My commitment lies with Blackmore's Night - this is just a few dates for fun." Read more here.
Blackmore says in a new interview that he has no plans to continue the project beyond their three special concerts in June and he remains committed to his Renaissance-themed band Blackmore's Night.
His comments come after Rainbow bassist Bob Curiano said the band were ready to record any time they were asked, and former singer Joe Lynn Turner said the band's legacy would be tarnished if no studio work was undertaken.
Asked if there's any chance of a world tour, Blackmore tells SpazioRock: "No. Also, there will not be any new studio album. I thought I'd just get back to playing the old songs one more time. My commitment lies with Blackmore's Night - this is just a few dates for fun." Read more here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Elton John Will Reportedly Perform At George Michael Funeral
• Former Scorpions Star Has $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen
• Axl Rose Explains How He Landed AC/DC Gig 2016 In Review
• Metallica Considered Making Lars Lead Singer 2016 In Review
• Stone Temple Pilots Address Scott Stapp Rumors 2016 In Review
• Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Dead At 51 2016 In Review
• Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Rushed To The Hospital 2016 In Review
• Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For New Album 2016 In Review
• Eagles Of Death Metal Fan's Ear Bitten Off At Concert 2016 In Review
• David Bowie Left Surprise In 'Blackstar' Album Artwork 2016 In Review
• Ritchie Blackmore Addresses Rainbow Album And Tour Speculation 2016 In Review
• Slipknot's Corey Taylor Appeared In Sharknado 4 2016 In Review
• Blink-182's Hoppus Denies Tom DeLonge Claims 2016 In Review
• Fan Raising Money To Buy Dave Grohl 2016 In Review
• Paul McCartney Tributes Prince In Minneapolis 2016 In Review
• Van Halen's Future Pondered By David Lee Roth 2016 In Review
• Motley Crue Ended On Bad Terms? 2016 In Review
• Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler 2016 In Review
• Eagles' Tribute From Bob Seger, Kings Of Leon Goes Online
• Pearl Jam Help Family That Saved Eddie Vedder's Life
• Metallica Rock Classics At Oakland Club Show
• AC/DC Confirm Axl Rose As Singer For World Tour Dates 2016 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Singer Injured At First Reunion Show 2016 In Review
• Rae Sremmurd Releases 'Real Chill' Video
• Pink Gives Birth To Her Second Child Jameson Moon Hart
• Fatal Shooting At T.I. Concert 2016 In Review
• Calvin Harris Injured In Serious Car Accident 2016 In Review
• Vulgar Meek Mill Song Played On Children's Radio Show 2016 In Review
• Nicki Minaj Sued By Ex-Boyfriend For Alleged Abuse 2016 In Review
• Fan Blamed For Justin Bieber Photo Ban Speaks Out 2016 In Review
• Rory Feek Gives First Interview Since Joey's Death 2016 In Review
• Randy Houser Has County Music All-Star Wedding 2016 In Review
• Merle Haggard's Final Song 'Kern River Blues' Released 2016 In Review
• Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Beyonce's 'Lemonade' 2016 In Review
• Country Icon Guy Clark Dead At 74 2016 In Review
• Miley Cyrus Vs Jimmy Fallon In Funny Face Off 2016 In Review
• Alanis Morissette Going After Former Business Manager For $15 Million 2016 In Review
• Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks 2016 In Review
• Chris Brown Vs. Kevin McCall In Social Media War 2016 In Review
• Kanye West 1997 Demo Tape Unearthed And Posted Online 2016 In Review
• Interpol's Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA Team For Banks and Steelz 2016 In Review
• George Michael's Wham! Partner Questions 'Sun' Tribute
• Troy Ave Released From Hospital Following Christmas Shooting
• Ice Cube Launching Retired NBA Players League
• Prince Tops Album Chart, Dominates Top 10 Following Death 2016 In Review
• Pink Floyd Classic Synced With 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' 2016 In Review
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.