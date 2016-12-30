Ritchie Blackmore Addresses Rainbow Album And Tour Speculation 2016 In Review

Blackmore says in a new interview that he has no plans to continue the project beyond their three special concerts in June and he remains committed to his Renaissance-themed band Blackmore's Night.

His comments come after Rainbow bassist Bob Curiano said the band were ready to record any time they were asked, and former singer Joe Lynn Turner said the band's legacy would be tarnished if no studio work was undertaken.

Asked if there's any chance of a world tour, Blackmore tells SpazioRock: "No. Also, there will not be any new studio album. I thought I'd just get back to playing the old songs one more time. My commitment lies with Blackmore's Night - this is just a few dates for fun." Read more here.