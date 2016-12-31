Steve Miller Stepped Up Battle Against Rock Hall 2016 In Review

The singer and guitarist was inducted into the Rock Hall alongside Deep Purple, N.W.A, Chicago and Cheap Trick in April. He used his acceptance speech to launch a tirade against the Rock Hall and the music industry in general, and later slammed the "murky" and "ridiculous" paperwork he would have to fill out to grant permission for his performance to be broadcast on HBO.

He tells Sirius XM: "It's going to get better. I'm going to get these guys. They are going to be sorry they treated people this way. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is going to go to Cleveland, the museum is actually going to mean something. The funding they raise will be used for music education before I'm done."

He continues: "I'm planning to keep it in the news. I'm planning to investigate them. I've already got all their public documents, I want to see where they're spending the money, I want to see who's being paid. I'm going to check it all out." Read more here.