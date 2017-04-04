Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album

Aldean was interviewed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony and revealed the following about work on his next studio album, "It's still in the early stages of it. We'll go back in a couple of more times over the next few months and try to finish it up.

"Hopefully, have a single out later this year, and a new album. Later this year might be pushin' it, but probably next year, we're going to be working hard on it." Watch the interview clip here.