Metallica and The Who Lead Music Festival Lineup

The event will be taking place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on August 11th, 12th and 13th and will also feature headline performances from Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest.

Metallica shared their excitement about playing the hometown festival, "How could we miss a chance to play outdoors this summer in our own backyard? We're honored to have been invited back to play one night during the 10th annual Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park the weekend of August 11th - 13th, 2017.

"This will be the second time we've hit the stage at the city's iconic park festival and we're excited to add this night to the North American tour run. Among the many stellar artists joining us this weekend will be The Who, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Gorillaz."

Other acts confirmed for the event include Bleachers, alt-J, Fleet Foxes,

Empire Of The Sun, The Avett Brothers, Belle and Sebastian, Future Islands, Young The Giant, Vance Joy and more. Watch the announcement video here.