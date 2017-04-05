Thank You, Friends Big Star's Third Live DVD and Album Announced

On April 20, Los Angeles' Grammy Museum will host a film screening followed by a Q&A with film director Benno Nelson (of production company Yes Equals Yes) and Big Star's Third ensemble members Dan Wilson, Skylar Gudasz and musical director Stamey. GRAMMY® Foundation Vice President Scott Goldman will moderate.



On April 21st, a panel and performance will follow a screening of the film at Durham, N.C.'s Caroline Theatre. The Q&A and performance will feature Big Star's drummer and sole surviving member Jody Stephens, along with the ensemble's several North Carolina performers: Gudasz, Django Haskins, Jeff Crawford and Stamey. The moderator will be WUNC-FM's Eric Hodge. Preorder the Blu-Ray version here.