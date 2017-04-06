Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online

The performance at the city's Hippodrome San Isidro followed the group's appearance at Lollapalooza Chile in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 25 as one of three festival gigs in South America that would wrap up at Lollapalooza Chile on April 1.

Metallica will resume the Worldwired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" when they begin a 25-show summer stadium tour of North America at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

This week, the group were announced as one of the headliners at the Outside Lands festival at Golden Gate Park in their hometown of San Francisco, CA over the weekend of August 11-13.

"We're excited to add this night to the North American tour run," says the band. "Among the many stellar artists joining us this weekend will be The Who, Queens Of The Stone Age, Royal Blood and Gorillaz." Watch the concert video footage here.