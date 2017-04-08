50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour

TMZ first reported that the "In Da Club" rapper was set to be a lead guest on Brown's tour but backed out when his fee was far higher than the offer from Brown's promoter.

According to the source, the rapper walked away two weeks ago, but the tour continued to promote 50 for another week. In his post, 50 called Brown a friend and affirmed it was only a matter of scheduling and organizational concerns, writing, "I would never say my friends can't afford me. This run wasn't handled correctly, I'm still on set filming Den of Thieves. #effenvodka" Check out the post here.