Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall
Steve Perry may have disappointed fans by not performing with Journey during their Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction last week, but he did share the good news that he plans to release a new solo album later this year. Perry reunited with his former bandmates at the Rock Hall induction ceremony, giving an acceptance speech where praised the band's current singer, saying "I must give a shout out to a man who sings his heart out every night, Arnel Pineda." Steve then went on to credit the fans for the induction. "You're the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!," he told the crown. "From my heart, I must tell you, I've been gone a long time, you've never not been in my heart. Thank you so very much." Perry revealed to ABC Radio at the event that he has been recording music for a new solo album, and they report that he plans to release it later this year. He says that the new music was inspired by a personal tragedy but he has found that doing recordings has been "cathartic." He explained, "I met someone and I feel in love with this person. And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago." "In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording," Perry told the outlet. "Basically the record is an emotional expression, and a reason to make one. It's been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs."
