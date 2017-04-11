|
Led Zeppelin Classic Fuels 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
.
(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin's 1970 classic, "Immigrant Song", is featured in the first trailer for the upcoming third movie in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, "Thor: Ragnarok", due in theaters on November 3. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film sees Thor held captive on the planet Sakaar without his hammer, while he must win a gladiatorial duel against old friend the Hulk in order to return to Asgard in time to stop Hela and the impending Ragnarök from ending civilization there. The project stars Chris Hemsworth in the title role alongside an all-star cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins, among others, with music by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo. "Immigrant Song" was the only single released from "Led Zeppelin III." The tune peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album went to US sales of more than 6 million copies Watch the trailer here.
