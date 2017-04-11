The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour

The veteran band released the studio effort in February of 2016 and launched a world tour in support of it last year and they have now added the additional 17 U.S. dates this May.

The new run of shows will be kicking off on May 3rd at the Rams Head Live in Baltimore, and will wrap up with an appearance at this year's Rocklahoma festival on May 27th.

The Cult Live 17 Dates:

05/03 - Rams Head Live ­ Baltimore, Md

05/05 - Carolina Rebellion Festival ­ Concord, Nc

05/06 - Harrah¹S Atlantic City ­ Atlantic City, Nj

05/07 - College Street Music Hall ­ New Haven, Ct

05/09 - Zeiterion Performing Arts ­ New Bedford, Ma

05/10 - Brooklyn Steel ­ Brooklyn, Ny

05/12 - Goodyear Theater At East End ­ Akron, Oh

05/13 - The Venue At Horseshoe Casino ­ Hammond, In

05/14 - The Pageant ­ Saint Louis, Mo

05/16 - House Of Blues ­ Dallas, Tx

05/18 - House Of Blues ­ Houston, Tx

05/19 - Ip Casino ­ Studio A ­ Biloxi, Ms

05/20 - Jefferson Theater ­ Beaumont, Tx

05/23 - Selena Auditorium ­ Corpus Christi, Tx

05/24 - Aztec Theater ­ San Antonio, Tx

05/25 - Strand Theatre ­ Shreveport, La

05/27 - Rocklahoma Festival ­ Pryor, Ok