The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour
The Cult have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Live 17 tour to further promote their latest studio album "Hidden City". The veteran band released the studio effort in February of 2016 and launched a world tour in support of it last year and they have now added the additional 17 U.S. dates this May. The new run of shows will be kicking off on May 3rd at the Rams Head Live in Baltimore, and will wrap up with an appearance at this year's Rocklahoma festival on May 27th. The Cult Live 17 Dates:
