The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

"I don't have many friends," Davies said in a recent interview with England's Newstatesman. 'I love people but when it comes to friendships, I . . . not back off, exactly, but would rather observe than interact."

While that may be partially why he's such a celebrated songwriter, it also speaks to his reclusiveness. And, it seems that he rarely compares notes with other artists from his generation.

He discusses some of his peers: "I hated the lifestyle of Paul McCartney. I didn't want to be like Elton John or Rod Stewart." He added, 'There's only one person who's more insecure than I am, and his name is Pete Townshend." Read more of his comments about that here.