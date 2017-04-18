Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour

The show will also include performances from Metallca's tourmates Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat and will be taking place on June 9th at the Iowa Speedway.

The special event will benefit the Native Fund, which is an organization that was created by actor Ashton Kutcher and NFL star Dallas Clark to provide relief to their fellow Iowans in need.

The band had this to say "We're honored that Ashton and Dallas invited us to be a part of this special event and look forward to giving back to a state that has been so supportive of Metallica throughout our career. Hope to see you there!"

Tickets will be going on sale to the general public via Ticket Master on April 21st at 10AM local time and a special presale for Metallica's Fifth Members will begin on April 19th at 9am local.