Wilko Johnson Announces Special Celebration Show

The special show is scheduled to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday September 26th where Wilko will be joined by Norman Watt-Roy (bass), Dylan Howe (drums), family, friends and special guests.

"I'm supposed to be dead!" Wilko proclaimed in a recent interview, having been diagnosed in late 2012 with terminal pancreatic cancer In 2013, Wilko announced that, thanks to a second opinion and subsequent life-saving surgery, he was cancer-free. Check out a video of Wilko performing "The More I Give" live in Barcelona here.