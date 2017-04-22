Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup

The band's performance at SPF is the same day their highly anticipated seventh studio album, One More Light is released worldwide. The following night, Saturday, May 20, the party moves poolside when DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone perform at Boulevard Pool inside The Cosmopolitan. Doors open at 8:00 PM on both nights.

Mike Shinoda, co-lead vocalist and producer, Linkin Park, added, 'Looking forward to playing this awesome show and celebrating the release of our new album, One More Light, with our fans in Vegas." Read more here.