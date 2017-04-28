David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue Coming

Bowie composed music for the film as well as playing the role of Jareth, The Goblin King. "I'd always wanted to be involved in the music-writing aspect of a movie that would appeal to children of all ages, as well as everyone else, and I must say that Jim [Henson] gave me a completely free hand with it, Bowie said in a 1986 interview with Movieline.

"The script itself was terribly amusing without being vicious or spiteful or bloody, and it also had a lot more heart than many other special effects movies," he continued. "So I was pretty well hooked from the beginning."

Watch a Labyrinth's promo video here.