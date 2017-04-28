Ed Sheeran Makes Terminally Ill 6-Year-Old Fan's Dream Come True

Ollie cannot longer speak, walk, or see, but he loves listening to Ed's music. According to his mom, it's gotten him through tough times at the hospital, and he lights up whenever his parents play it for him, MTV reports.

His family started a social media campaign for Ollie to meet Ed, and the singer got the message. Sheeran invited the whole family backstage last weekend (April 22), including Ollie's younger sister Amelia, who has also been diagnosed with Batten disease. Read more here.