Ed Sheeran Makes Terminally Ill 6-Year-Old Fan's Dream Come True
04-28-2017
Ed Sheeran

(Radio.com) One of Ed Sheeran's biggest littlest fans got to meet the star backstage at a recent concert in Manchester, U.K. Six-year-old Ollie Carroll suffers from Batten disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive neurological problems.

Ollie cannot longer speak, walk, or see, but he loves listening to Ed's music. According to his mom, it's gotten him through tough times at the hospital, and he lights up whenever his parents play it for him, MTV reports.

His family started a social media campaign for Ollie to meet Ed, and the singer got the message. Sheeran invited the whole family backstage last weekend (April 22), including Ollie's younger sister Amelia, who has also been diagnosed with Batten disease. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Ed Sheeran Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ed Sheeran T-shirts and Posters

More Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Music
