Original Journey Singer Hints At Working with Band Again
04-28-2017
Lost in the excitement surrounding Steve Perry reuniting with Journey at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame was the news that original lead singer Gregg Rolie revealed that he and Neal Schon have been discussing working together again.

The two Journey cofounders worked together again last year with Santana IV and Schon plays on Rolie's forthcoming solo album, and Gregg hinted at them working together in the context of Journey in an interview with Radio.com ahead of the induction ceremony.

The topic came up first when Rolie was asked why he didn't jam with Journey when they played a show with Santana IV last year. He responded, "Well, I'm not quite sure other than there's a couple of guys; I'm not in the band. Neal wanted me to do that, and I wanted to do it, and I think it would be tremendous for fans, but there was a couple guys that voted no.

"And so that's the way it went. I think it's a shame. People would've loved to have seen everybody on that stage gelling together. That's what I got into doing this for, and having it be otherwise is kind of silly. I don't know the reasoning, I don't care about it. If that's what it is, that's what it is.

"Neal and I will do more stuff, and that's really where it's at. Remember, between Herbie Herbert and Neal Schon, that's who started this band. It's always been Neal's band."

In the final exchange of the discussion, the interviewer told Rolie that he hopes that there is a way to see him play with Journey again and the singer/keyboardist responded, "Thank you very much, but you never know. Neal and I've been talking about a bunch of stuff; we'll see what goes on with Journey.

"I love playing with him, I always have. I've known him since he was 15, I got him into Santana, for God sakes. So he and I have crossed paths so many times, and we're older and kinder to each other, so we'll see what happens."

