R. Kelly Cancels Shows Amid Cult Allegations Controversy

Some bizarre behavior at a concert this weekend drew more attention to Kelly's long-running dodgy alleged sexual issues, which have simmered in and out of court for decades. Now, Kelly has canceled three stops of his After Party tour: Shows in New Orleans, Dallas and Baton Rouge will not take place.

During a Virginia Beach concert on Friday night, the singer grabbed a fan's phone and rubbed it against his crotch before returning it, and invited others in the front row to touch him. Read more here.