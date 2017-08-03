|
'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
.
(Radio.com) James Corden's Carpool Karaoke is the viral sensation that just won't quit: The Apple spin-off series just got another trailer and it features another raft of A-listers. Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Ariana Grande and more feature in the high-spirited teaser, soundtracked to James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing." Corden also recruited Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, John Cena, Billy Eichner, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Tyrese, Ludacris, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Noah Cyrus and others. Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner appear in the trailer, as do basketball icons like Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James. The show debuts August 8. Watch the trailer here.
Corden also recruited Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, John Cena, Billy Eichner, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Tyrese, Ludacris, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Noah Cyrus and others.
Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner appear in the trailer, as do basketball icons like Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James. The show debuts August 8. Watch the trailer here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
• Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance
• Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video
• Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film
• Singled Out: Between The Rain's Mudroom
• Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour
• Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special
• Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up
• The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set
• Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute
• Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival
• Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert
• Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album
• Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer
• Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band
• 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
• Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik
• The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky
• Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video
• A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform
• Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update
• Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy 'Bodied' Trailer Released
• The Game Reveals Qualifications For Open Assistant Job
• Jessica Hannan Releases 'Girls Night Out' Video
• Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision
• Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'
• MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts
• Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo
• Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour
• Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.