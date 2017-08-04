The Yardbirds Crowdfunding First New Album In 14 Years

Of special note is the fact that legendary producer Jack Douglas is already on-board for the sessions, which, according to a press release, will be recorded on analog equipment and tracked in a "state of the art recording facility."

The current Yardbirds lineup is led by founding member Jim McCarty, who spearheaded a retooled version of the group in 2014. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock the following year, the drummer offered assurances that the legacy of the beloved group would be upheld. Read more here.