Andre 3000 'Totally Fine' With Never Doing Another Outkast Album
(Radio.com) Outkast fans hoping for a new album for the hit making duo shouldn't hold their breath. In a new interview with Complex Andre 3000 says he's moved on. "I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I've done it…Even with Outkast -- if we never do another album, I'm totally fine with that," he told the publication. "When I was 25, I said I don't want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I'm 42 now, and I feel more and more that way." "Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that?" he continued. "When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
