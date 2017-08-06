Jay-Z Calls Coldplay's Chris Martin A 'Modern Day Shakespeare'

'In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern-day Shakespeare," JAY told Metro. The acclaimed rapper, whose latest album 4:44 dropped last month and shot straight to the top of the charts, said Martin, too, possesses all the qualities of a "genius."

'I have been in the industry long enough to know when I'm in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that," he said. JAY added that as good as he is on albums, Martin is at his best onstage. "He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live," he said. "If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it -- you ain't gonna regret it." Read more here.