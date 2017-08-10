James Corden Addresses the Linkin Park 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

In a new interview, Late Late Show host James Corden provided some clarity: Whatever happens with the footage will be a joint decision between producers and Bennington's loved ones, and Corden intends to respect the Bennington family's wishes.

"We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled," Corden said. "We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because, I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it. It's completely up to them and that's a conversation we haven't even thought about having right now. It's a tragedy."

Bennington's widow Talinda tweeted a link to the story with a simple "Thank you" message. Read more here.