Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview
08-11-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing a preview of their upcoming appearance on Apple Music's "Carpool Karaoke" series. The preview features Metallica and Eichner rocking out to a Disney soundtrack tune and one of Rihanna's biggest hits, as well as their grocery shopping experience.

"A few of you who watched the Grammys back in February may have noticed during one of the commercial breaks that we took a spin around the Los Angeles area with comedian and actor Billy Eichner," says the band. "With James behind the wheel, we did a little backseat driving and singing and even made a pit stop for some grocery shopping! We know this has been on your radar for some time and are happy to report that our episode of Carpool Karaoke will see the light of day next week on Tuesday, August 15th on Apple Music."

"We're big fans of 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' where 'Carpool Karaoke' was born (and will continue to live) and created a viral sensation, so we jumped at the chance to be a part of it," adds the group. "Fire up whatever device you stream video on and drive, sing and laugh along with us!"

The Apple Music version of the series launched this week with Corden and Will Smith; two new episodes will be released each week. Future guests include Trevor Noah, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Legend, Alicia Keys, LeBron James and Shakira, among others. Watch the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Metallica Share Video From San Francisco Giants Event

Film About Metallica Star's 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance

Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Recent Show

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity Performance


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81- Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery- Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery- Steve Miller- more

Page Too:
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced- Kenny Rogers- more

Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment- Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'- Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs- Janet Jackson- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'

Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced

More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.