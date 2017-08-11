Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

"A few of you who watched the Grammys back in February may have noticed during one of the commercial breaks that we took a spin around the Los Angeles area with comedian and actor Billy Eichner," says the band. "With James behind the wheel, we did a little backseat driving and singing and even made a pit stop for some grocery shopping! We know this has been on your radar for some time and are happy to report that our episode of Carpool Karaoke will see the light of day next week on Tuesday, August 15th on Apple Music."

"We're big fans of 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' where 'Carpool Karaoke' was born (and will continue to live) and created a viral sensation, so we jumped at the chance to be a part of it," adds the group. "Fire up whatever device you stream video on and drive, sing and laugh along with us!"

The Apple Music version of the series launched this week with Corden and Will Smith; two new episodes will be released each week. Future guests include Trevor Noah, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Legend, Alicia Keys, LeBron James and Shakira, among others. Watch the preview here.