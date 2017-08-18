Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement. 'My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation is among the first organizations to receive money from Swift, reports Billboard. The company's CEO, Maile Zambuto, called the donation, "an extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."

"Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work," said Zambuto. "Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors." Read more here.