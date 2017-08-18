|
Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims
.
(Radio.com) Following a widely-publicized courtroom victory, Taylor Swift has made a large donation to help victims of sexual assault and plans to continue giving. Following her legal victory, the singer pledged to support organizations that would help women in similar situations. "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement. 'My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves." Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation is among the first organizations to receive money from Swift, reports Billboard. The company's CEO, Maile Zambuto, called the donation, "an extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence." "Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work," said Zambuto. "Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors." Read more here.
"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement. 'My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."
Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation is among the first organizations to receive money from Swift, reports Billboard. The company's CEO, Maile Zambuto, called the donation, "an extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."
"Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work," said Zambuto. "Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online
• Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film
• Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special
• Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'
• The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall
• Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit
• Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album
• Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates
• Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week
• Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album
• Katy Perry Announces Postponement Of 'Witness' Tour
• Taylor Swift Launches Donations To Support Sexual Assault Victims
• Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'
• Thomas Rhett Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Grave'
• Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Added To ACM Honors Performance Lineup
• Rihanna Recruits Calvin Harris For Diamond Ball
• Logic Releases Guest Filled '1-800-273-8255' Video
• Grouplove Release New Single 'Remember That Night'
• Shawn Mendes To Be First Artist For MTV 'Unplugged' Reboot
• LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem Parody
• Music Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack
• Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault
• Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse
• Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.