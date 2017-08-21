|
Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity
.
(hennemusic) Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus has officially unmasked himself as musician Tobias Forge during a radio interview with Swedish radio channel P1. Forge - who founded Ghost in Linkoping, Sweden in 2006 - has long been suspected as the group's singer alongside a rotating band of Nameless Ghouls. Several former members revealed their identities in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the singer in a dispute over financial issues, ahead of Forge doing the same on the August 17 edition of "Sommar i P1." The Swedish branch of Ghost's record label, Polydor, released an unmasked photo of Forge in sync with his radio appearance, where he shared the story of growing up in Linkoping and discovering music while idolizing his older brother Sebastian, who passed away from heart failure in 2009 - the day after Ghost posted its first song on MySpace. "I opened the screen and visited MySpace - a MySpace that by this time absolutely had exploded with energy, 10 times more than the previous night," explained Forge (via an English translation on Reddit). "Thousands of people had been in and listening to the songs and it was more mail than I could answer. Mail from people from all around the world. Mail from record labels - record labels who wanted to check the possibility of collaboration. Mail from members of famous bands - mail that was absolutely filled with praise." In that moment, Forge discovered a sense of purpose that would propel his efforts to make Ghost a reality and his late brother proud. "Despite that fact that I don't necessarily feel myself in any kind of belief, it's hard to not see anything religious in the timing," he continued. "It feels like I've been part of some cosmic exchange deal, where I didn't before hand know that I was part of, but now had done a deal… It felt like if I'd received a huge gift as a comfort from the loss." Read more and see the photo here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
