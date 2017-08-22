|
Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details
Pearl Jam have announced that they will debut their concert film, "Let's Play Two", and release its companion soundtrack album on September 29th and revealed more details for the project and a new full length trailer. Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August. "The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz." The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!" "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Pearl Jam will premiere "Let's Play Two" with a pair of exclusive screenings for Ten Club members at the Metro in Chicago, IL on September 27 and 28 ahead of its official debut in select theaters starting September 29. "Let's Play Two" will see its US television debut October 13 on FS1 immediately following Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, ahead of its official release on November 17. Available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way." Watch the trailer and see the cover art and tracklist here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
