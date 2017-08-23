Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans
08-23-2017
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park have revealed that they are making plans for an upcoming tribute event to their late singer, Chester Bennington, following his July 20 passing at the age of 41.

"Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time," writes bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and the group in a new message across their social media sites. "The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.

"We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester's memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon." Bennington died of suicide by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates residence after an employee discovered the rocker hanging from a belt on a bedroom door inside his Los Angeles home. Read more here.

