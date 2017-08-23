|
Thomas Rhett Explains His Daughters' Names
.
(Radio.com) Thomas Rhett is the proud father of two daughters, Willa Gray who he and his wife, Lauren, adopted from Uganda in May and Ada James, who Lauren gave birth to on Aug. 12. In an interview with his label, Big Machine, Rhett discusses the inspiration for their names. "Willa came from my mom's dad, his name is Willard, which translated means innately brave," Rhett tells his record label, Big Machine. "We felt like Willa was a beautiful girl name and also I think we thought it represented her story — you have to be strong to survive what she went through. And then Gray is short for Lauren's brother Grayson and we really love Grayson's personality and we love him so much. We just thought Willa and Gray [fit] really nice together. We're a huge double name family if you haven't known." Meanwhile, his newborn's name came about slightly differently. While the name does resemble some family lineage it also came to mind in a dream his wife had. "Ada James, James comes from my uncle, my dad's brother his name is James Elias," Rhett shares. "So James is her middle name and Ada, Lauren said that she had a dream and she kept hearing the name Ada in the dream. And that is why we went with Ada. Pretty random but really cool." Read more here.
