Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam (Week in Review)

The special event will raise funds for Moore's "Kip's Kids Fund" and Hawk's "Tony Hawk Foundation" and will include a skate demo by Hawk as well as performances by Jordan Davis, Dee Jay Silver and a headline performance from Moore.

Moore had this to say, "I think what's always driven me at my core, throughout my career, was to one day have the capability to make a major impact in inner cities around the country.

"I was never a true skater, but always admired the brotherhood of the skating community. Having a chance to team up with a guy like Tony, who's so respected for all he does, is beyond what I could've imagined. I'm super stoked to combine what we do, as we both share similar visions."

Hawk added, "The Music City Skate Jam is the first event of its kind, bringing skateboarding and country music together," said Hawk. "I'm excited to show Nashville an unprecedented display of talent, including some of the world's best skaters and Kip Moore himself." - here.