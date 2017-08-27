Ahead of the tour, Plant will release his eleventh album, "Carry Fire", on October 13. The rocker produced and recorded the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar" with the Sensational Space Shifters; the project features appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde.

"It's about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new," explains Plant. "Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation."

Plant is previewing the fall release with a lyric video for the lead single, "The May Queen." Check that out and see the tour dates - here.