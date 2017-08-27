|
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire' (Week in Review)
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced dates for fall UK tour in support of his forthcoming album, "Carry Fire." The 4-week, 14-date run will open in Plymouth on November 16, with shows wrapping up in Birmingham on December 12. Ahead of the tour, Plant will release his eleventh album, "Carry Fire", on October 13. The rocker produced and recorded the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar" with the Sensational Space Shifters; the project features appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde. "It's about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new," explains Plant. "Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation." Plant is previewing the fall release with a lyric video for the lead single, "The May Queen." Check that out and see the tour dates - here.
