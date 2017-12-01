Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Among the women accusing Israel Horovitz of sexual misconduct is Jocelyn Meinhardt, the high school girlfriend of his son. "I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them," Horovitz said in a statement to the New York Times.

These allegations are the latest in a long line of sexual assault allegations being levied against high-profile men in media and the entertainment industry. Read more here.