New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video
12-01-2017
.
(Radio.com) New Found Glory have released a brand new song called "20 Years From Now," along with a nostalgic music video for the track that is reflective of the band's enduring career.

"'20 Years From Now' is a song we wrote and recorded during the Makes Me Sick album sessions," said guitarist Chad Gilbert in a press statement. "We loved the song and felt it stood out in a different way than the rest, so instead of squeezing it on the album, we wanted to give it a life of it's own."

"If you have seen us on this recent '20 Years Of Pop Punk' tour, then you got a first listen as it was our intro to the concert," Gilbert added. "We have learned so many lessons over the 20 years of this band, but the underlining meaning of the song is about letting go of worry to feel true freedom. When you reflect on your life, you realize how arguments, pride, and the worry of proving yourself never changed or fixed anything. Failure and missteps help refine your character and make you wiser. All you truly need to worry about is waking up each day and to try to be the best version of yourself. We feel very lucky that when we wake up we still get to be in this band. Thank you for that and we hope you enjoy the song."

Listen to "20 Years From Now," which contains explicit language, below. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

