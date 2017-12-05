Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first," Singer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine," he continued. "With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."

The firing came after reports of friction between Singer and lead actor, Rami Malek, who's portraying Queen's Freddie Mercury in the movie. Read more here.