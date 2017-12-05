antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired
12-05-2017
.
Queen

(Radio.com) Director Bryan Singer has responded to being fired from the forthcoming biopic about the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, "Bohemian Rhapsody". After being relieved up his duties for unprofessional behavior, Singer now claims that Fox movie studios wouldn't allow him time off from the film to care for a sick parent.

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first," Singer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine," he continued. "With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."

The firing came after reports of friction between Singer and lead actor, Rami Malek, who's portraying Queen's Freddie Mercury in the movie. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

Queen's Brian May Slams Photographer Over Instagram Drama

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video

Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Amberian Dawn's Maybe

Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Franz Ferdinand Release 'Always Ascending' Video

The Neighbourhood Stream New Track 'Scary Love'

Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album

Primitive Race Honoring Chuck Mosley By Donating Album Profits

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates

Best Songs On U2's New Album 'Songs of Experience'

 Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

Charli XCX Teases Possible New Guest Star Filled Mixtape

Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Let Me Go' Music Video

DJ Khaled's Crazy 42nd Birthday Party Hosted By Diddy

Anderson .Paak Joined by Raphael Saadiq At 'Paak House' Show

Sam Smith Makes Humanitarian Trip to Jordan

Elton John Mourns The Death Of His Mother

Britney Spears Celebrates Her Birthday With Elvis Presley Cover

Madonna To Appear On Live with Kelly and Ryan

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Ignites Dance Party On New York Subway

Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories

Lady Gaga Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims While In Houston

LL Cool J Makes Kennedy Center History

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.