Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

The song is the second track issued from the sophomore effort, "How Did We Get So Dark?", which debuted atop the UK charts upon its release in June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher received the chart-topping news just prior to taking to the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 23.

"Wow. Just wow," they told OfficialCharts.com. "Can we just say, thank you so much." The duo later stopped their hour-long performance at the UK event to share the achievement with fans and to toast the crowd with champagne. Watch the Conan performance here.