Charli XCX Releases New Track 'Out of My Head' with Tove Lo
12-09-2017
(Radio.com) Charli XCX has shared new song "Out of My Head," featuring Tove Lo and Alma. The new tune is from Charli XCX's forthcoming mixtape, Pop2, due to be released Dec. 15.
The pop star's brand new mixtape will also feature guest appearances from Carly Rae Jepsen, former Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek, Brooke Candy and more.
Tracklisting: 1. Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen) 2. Out Of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA) 3. Lucky 4. Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek) 5. I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar) 6. Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco) 7. Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash) 8. Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park) 9. Porsche (feat. Mo) 10. Track 10 Stream "Out Of My Head" here.
