antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour
12-12-2017
.
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced dates for a spring 2018 tour of North America. Set to open in Boston, MA on April 28, the 3-week, 12-show run mixes headline events with festival appearances, including Charlotte's Carolina Rebellion, Wisconsin's Northern Invasion and Ohio's Rock On The Range.

Earlier this year, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell revealed plans for the Seattle band's follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

"We are just gearing up to make a record," Cantrell told Good Celebrity during an appearance in May at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Toluca Lake, CA. "We'll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it'll be kind of fun: go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio."

Asked what fans can expect from a new album, Cantrell adds, "Hey, this is what we do. At this age, I can't really do much else. So we do us, and we're lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time." See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Alice In Chains Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alice In Chains T-shirts and Posters

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour

Alice In Chains Mark Layne Staley's Birthday With Tribute Video

Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical

Alice In Chains Reveal New Album Plans

Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Song

Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release

Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album

Alice In Chains Cover Of Rush's 'Tears' Streaming Online

Rush's 2112 Reissue Features Foo Fighters and Alice In Chains Stars


More Stories for Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album- Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour- Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes- U2-more

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer- Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member- Alice Cooper To Star In Live 'Jesus Christ Superstar' On NBC- more

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift- Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With Video- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women- more

Page Too:
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour- Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball- Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories- more

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'- Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List- Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- more

Liam Payne Streams Acoustic 'Bedroom Floor' Performance- Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey- Charli XCX Releases New Track 'Out of My Head' with Tove Lo- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album

Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour

Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes

U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Teaming Up To Tour As A Duo

David Coverdale Reveals Whitesnake's New album Details

Karnataka Singer Hayley Griffiths Speaks Out On Surprise Band Move

Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates

Anthrax Announce Kings Among Scotland DVD

The Killers Cover The Smiths At Festival

Van Morrison Announces 'In Concert' DVD And Blu-Ray

Famed Keith Richards Guitar Get Profiled

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction

Singled Out: Jane N The Jungle's Wild Side

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

 Page Too News Stories
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball

Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories

Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey Earn Golden Globe Nominations

Unreleased Vince Staples Track Fuels Animated 'Spiderman' Trailer

Lady Gaga Is 'Santa's Naughty Elf' For The Holidays

Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order

Jeezy Announces U.S. 'Cold Summer' Tour

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans

Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy

Singled Out: Ali B's Strangers In Love

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List

Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Singled Out: Olive + Harrison's Can't Communicate

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.