Metallica Dominate Year-End US Rock Charts

Released late last year, "Hardwired…" sold 11 million units in the US in 2017, making it the only rock album to top 800,000 units. The set debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 291,000 equivalent album units to deliver the group their sixth US chart-topper.

Metallica also came in at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Artists chart for 2017 and at No. 4 on the year-end Top Rock Artists recap. "Hardwired…" recently delivered the band a pair of nominations for honors at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January. Read more here.