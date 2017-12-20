John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

"I'm thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" Legend says in a statement. "It's such a powerful, meaningful musical and I'm humbled to be part of this performance.

"We've already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I'm certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice."

It was previously revealed that shock rocker Alice Cooper had been cast in the production and will play King Herod. Read more here.