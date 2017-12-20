Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions

"I always really appreciate homemade gifts, and my mom is a wonderful visual artist and painter," the singer revealed in a prepared statement. "She just kind of works her magic with all different kinds of mediums, and anything that she comes up with is really special, and I've gotten several really great handmade presents from her that really touched me, and you know I still really appreciate."

"One of them was a portrait of my dog, Pearl, my 3-legged dog, and it was just the most realistic, beautiful painting of her, and then another one was this beautiful guitar," she continued. "It's made completely out of found objects, and so like the tuning keys are skeleton keys, old skeleton keys. You know, the neck is an old vintage-like level. There's like parts of fans and stuff in there, but it looks like a beautiful old guitar and it's just really cool. It's just there's something about someone using their hands and their brain to like come up with something that like no one can buy. It's really special to me."

One of the holiday traditions she looks forward to every year is put on by her grandfather. Read about it here.