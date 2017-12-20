antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions
12-20-2017
.
Kacey Musgraves

(Radio.com) There are several things that county music star Kacey Musgraves looks forward to about Christmas, she has revealed: her family has some great holiday traditions.

"I always really appreciate homemade gifts, and my mom is a wonderful visual artist and painter," the singer revealed in a prepared statement. "She just kind of works her magic with all different kinds of mediums, and anything that she comes up with is really special, and I've gotten several really great handmade presents from her that really touched me, and you know I still really appreciate."

"One of them was a portrait of my dog, Pearl, my 3-legged dog, and it was just the most realistic, beautiful painting of her, and then another one was this beautiful guitar," she continued. "It's made completely out of found objects, and so like the tuning keys are skeleton keys, old skeleton keys. You know, the neck is an old vintage-like level. There's like parts of fans and stuff in there, but it looks like a beautiful old guitar and it's just really cool. It's just there's something about someone using their hands and their brain to like come up with something that like no one can buy. It's really special to me."

One of the holiday traditions she looks forward to every year is put on by her grandfather. Read about it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kacey Musgraves Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kacey Musgraves T-shirts and Posters

More Kacey Musgraves News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'Golden Hour'

Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos

Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Her Married

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Announce Tour

Kacey Musgraves Throws Bachelorette Party At Dollywood

Kacey Musgraves Uses Psychic To Connect With Late Grandmother

Zac Brown Band Preview Kacey Musgraves Collaboration

Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review


More Stories for Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year- Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album- Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter-more

Beatles Make History With Mistake- Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims- Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video- Linkin Park-more

Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot- Stone Temple Pilots Lyric Video For New Song-more

Page Too:
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges- John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'- Lil Wayne Spreads New Toys For Kids- more

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written- Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy- Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser- more

Russell Simmons Denies Sexual Assault Allegations- Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli- Britney Spears' Lost Christmas Classic Revisited- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year

Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album

Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter

Imagine Dragons Blown Away By 600 Person Choir Cover Of 'Believer'

Tom DeLonge Reacts To Reveal Of Pentagon UFO Program

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money 2017 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed Claims Daughter 2017 In Review

Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn't Want Him At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars 2017 In Review

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music 2017 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer 2017 In Review

Of Mice & Men Frontman Leaves Group Over Health 2017 In Review

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape And Kidnapping Charges

John Legend Staring in Live TV Musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Lil Wayne Spreads Christmas Cheer With New Toys For Kids

Ocean's 8 Trailer Released Featuring Rihanna And James Corden

Justin Bieber Harassed by Ellen DeGeneres In 'Mistletoe' Parody

Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency

Fetty Wap Makes Surprise $100k Investment in Girlfriend's Company

Kendrick Lamar To Perform College Football Championship Halftime

Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Says New Album Coming In 2018

Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents And Christmas Traditions

Kelly Rowland and Ciara Sing Christmas Carols At Children's Hospital

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Getting Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written

Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.