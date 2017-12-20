antiMusic Logo
Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year
12-20-2017
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin will mark their 50th anniversary in 2018 with a series of unreleased material, according to comments that were recently made by guitarist Jimmy Page.

"There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that," Page recently told the Academy Of Achievement. "Next year will be the 50th year so there's all manner of surprises coming out."

With Page as producer, Led Zeppelin reissued their nine studio albums in chronological order in 2014 and 2015, with each project expanded with a companion disc of previously unreleased material; a complete version of their 1997 set, "BBC Sessions", surfaced last year. Read more and watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

