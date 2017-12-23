|
Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000 2017 In Review
12-23-2017
Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000 was a top 17 story of January 2017: (Radio.com) Carrie Underwood surprised 50,000 college students when she performed at the faith-based Passion Conference at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta last Monday (Jan. 2).
First, she took the stage with singer David Crowder. Then she performed her hit 'Something in the Water." The appearance seemed like a glowing success for all involved, but after the performance Louie Giglio, the Atlanta pastor who started the conference, was reprimanded by Wesley Wildmon, the Director of Outreach of American Family Association and Social Media Coordinator for Engage Magazine, for inviting the country superstar to perform. Wildmon's criticism was based on Underwood's support of gay marriage, USA Today reports.
Previously, Giglio was uninvited from praying the benediction at President Obama's swearing-in ceremony because of his own opposition to same-sex marriage. Read more here.
