Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage 2017 In Review

Long before it became a trend to record covers albums, Metallica released their first collection of tribute recordings with "The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Revisited" thirty years this August.

In 1998 they went even bigger with the release of "Garage, Inc", followed the next year by their "S&M" album, which was a live performance recorded with The San Francisco Symphony.

Hammett was asked about the idea of the band revisited those types of projects during an interview with 105.7 The Point (via Metal Injection). He responded, "That would be nice. I don't believe we've done something like that since, I guess, around the Load, Reload, Garage Days Re-Revisited, S&M kind of period where there was just like a real concentrated period of output."