Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online 2017 In Review

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) Linkin Park performed their final show with Chester Bennington in Bermingham, England on July 6, 2017, as part of their One More Light European Tour.
Luckily for fans, one crafty video editor assembled the entire concert using fan footage captured from different angles within Barclaycard Arena. With the absence of an opening act, Linkin Park extended their set to include additional songs not played on previous tour stops.
Bennington dedicated their new ballad "One More Light" to the victims of the Manchester bombing earlier in the year. The bombing struck a chord with the band as they were scheduled to play the venue to end their tour.
Frontman Chester Bennington would go on to take his own life 14 days after the concert. See the set list and watch the concert here.