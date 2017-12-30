Post Malone Alternate 'Rockstar' Featuring T-Pain Leaks

(Radio.com) Some interesting new information has been alleged about Post Malone's No. 1 hit, "Rockstar." A leaked version of the track featuring T-Pain and Joey Bada$$ taken by a fan as a remix has been called out as the original version, according to the rappers themselves.
"They took me off. And put 21 on," T-Pain said on Twitter, referring to 21 Savage, featured on the released version. "Me and Joey had it first," he added, in regards to Joey Bada$$.
Bada$$ joined the conversation in Twitter as well, backing up T-Pain's claims and adding that he was a ghostwriter on the track. Check out the tweet here.